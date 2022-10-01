New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' minted Rs 10.58 crore in India on its opening day.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a post, which he captioned, "#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri Rs 10.58 cr. #India biz. #VikramVedha *circuit-wise* analysis... Day 1... #Mumbai [3.19 cr] and #DelhiUP [2.20 cr] have not performed to the optimum."

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5 from October 5 (Watch Video).

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Also Read | Saba Azad Praises Beau Hrithik Roshan’s Performance in Vikram Vedha, Calls Him ‘Most Hardworking Human’.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside south actor Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)