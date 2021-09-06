Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): On the 72nd birthday of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet message on social media.

"The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa," he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Penelope Cruz Reveals She Uses Meditation To Minimise Stress and Face Life Struggles.

Hrithik also praised his father's strength and young looks.

"Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you," he added.

Also Read | Lorde's Live Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 Has Been Cancelled.

Alongside the special birthday message, Hrithik posted a photograph of him sharing smiles with his father.

Rakesh's wife Pinkie has also penned a heartfelt note for the former on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more..keep guiding us always ...have walked the path with you and learnt so much...will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are," she wrote.

Rakesh is best known for helming films such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Krrish' franchise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)