Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh delegation met Tushar Singhvi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head, Investments of Crescent Enterprises in World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

Crescent is active in the energy and logistics sectors and also has a presence in private equity.

The company expressed interest in investing in multi-modal logistics parks, automobile hubs, and inland container depots in Madhya Pradesh.

The state shared the policy initiatives taken to attract FDI into these segments through PPP and other routes, and also highlighted the central role of Madhya Pradesh in India's logistics network.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh delegation held discussions withKrishan Balendra, Chairman of John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka's leading diversified conglomerates.

The interaction explored opportunities across hospitality, logistics, consumer goods, and food processing.

Madhya Pradesh highlighted its rich heritage destinations for hospitality-led investments, strong logistics potential, and its position as one of India's fastest-growing agri states, making food processing an attractive growth area.

Connectivity advantages, including feeder services from Bhopal to major hubs such as Mumbai and Delhi and international connectivity via Indore airport, were also discussed.

John Keells expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and indicated that a team would engage further to assess potential collaborations.

The engagement reinforces Madhya Pradesh's focus on building partnerships with leading regional conglomerates across South Asia to drive investment, trade, and tourism-led growth.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders. (ANI)

