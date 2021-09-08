Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): In the beloved memory of his late father Christopher John Jackman, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman raised a glass to toast the former.

On Wednesday, Hugh took to Instagram and posted a video of him paying tribute to his father.

Also Read | Rapper Drake to Curate Monday Night Football Music for ESPN.

"Thank you for all your messages. I'm grateful for the love and prayers. Here's to Dad," he captioned the clip.

For the unversed, Hugh lost his father a few days ago. He even penned an emotional note while sharing the sad news with his social media followers.

Also Read | Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma in Varanasi for New Project After Finishing Shoot of Alia Bhatt’s Darlings.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God," he had posted.

Hugh's tribute has poured in heartfelt reactions from netizens.

"We're all raising that glass with you Hugh in memory of your dad," a fan commented.

"Cheers to your dad , Hugh ! He was an amazing man and was so proud of you ! im happy that you are doing ok ! We love you and we are here for you, mate," another user wrote.

Christopher John Jackman was believed to have been around 84 years old. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)