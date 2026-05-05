Met Gala 2026: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Make Stylish Couple Debut at Metropolitan Museum of Art Event (See Pics)

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New York City, May 5: Actors Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster turned fashion's biggest night into a date night as they stepped out together at the Met Gala 2026, marking Foster's debut at the prestigious event. The couple walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in coordinated elegance. Foster wore a gold metallic one-shoulder gown featuring gathered detailing and a subtle slit, paired with jewellery by Fred Leighton. Jackman opted for a classic black tuxedo, accented with a silver brooch pin.

Ahead of their appearance, Jackman shared a glimpse of their outfits on Instagram, writing, "Off to the #METGALA2026," while tagging Foster. While the evening marked Foster's first appearance at the Met Gala, Jackman is a regular attendee. This year's event followed the dress code 'Fashion is Art,' inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring 2026 exhibition titled 'Costume Art.' BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2026: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé Make Historic Full-Group Appearance in New York (Views Posts).

Hugh Jackman With Sutton Foster at Met Gala 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster just made their relationship #MetGala official 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HWu7ebeIGZ — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 4, 2026

The theme encouraged guests to approach clothing as a form of artistic expression, focusing on the concept of the "dressed body" and how fashion interacts with form, as per People magazine. Jackman first attended the event solo in 2024 in a black-and-white tuxedo, a departure from earlier years when he frequently appeared alongside his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The former couple made their Met Gala debut in 2004.

Jackman and Foster, who previously co-starred in the 2022 Broadway production of 'The Music Man', confirmed their relationship in January 2025 when they were seen holding hands in public, as per People magazine. They later made their red carpet debut in October 2025 at the premiere of Jackman's film 'Song Sung Blue.' Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post).

Since then, the pair have made several public appearances together, including at the New York City premiere of Jackman's project 'The Sheep Detectives.' Their relationship follows personal changes for both actors. Jackman separated from Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Foster filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. Both actors have children from their previous marriages.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)