Los Angeles, Jun 27 (PTI) Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned six times for the role of Glinda in Jon M Chu's 2024 musical fantasy film "Wicked".

The first part of Chu's directorial released in November 2024, with the second installment scheduled to release this November.

The film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked", which was itself based on the 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire.

Seyfried, best known for starring in projects such as "Mean Girls", "Mamma Mia!" and "Mank", said she kept auditioning for the film because it had to be "just right".

"I'm in that privileged spot where I just don't have to (audition). But I like, of course, I talked about this a lot. I auditioned like six times for 'Wicked' because that had to be really just right," she said during "In the Envelope" podcast.

"And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work...I worked my a*s off for years and years and years on that music. I'm competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think," she added.

Popular singer and actor Ariana Grande eventually landed the part in the film and featured opposite Cynthia Erivo, who essayed the role of Elphaba.

The second installment will release on November 21.

