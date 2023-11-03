Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Actor Khushalii Kumar shared her experience of preparing for her challenging role in 'Starfish'.

She shot for 'Starfish' in extremely cold temperatures. Not just this, she even dived into a very deep sea that was about 16 metres deep for her role talking about the same, the actress shares.

"I wanted to give my best for the role, so I did not let these challenges come in the way. The toughest for me was when it came to diving into deep waters. I did those scenes myself under expert guidance. Other than deep sea diving, what was tough was to shoot in extremely cold weather especially when you are drenched. It was probably the passion for the role that kept me going, I enjoyed playing Tara, and it was therapeutic to be her."

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

The teaser takes you into a magical world with euphoria and love.

While Khushalii who plays Tara, a skilled commercial diver, looks stunning, she is also seen battling her demons of the past which only leaves us wanting to know more.

Arlo, the spiritual guru, is played by Milind Soman.

Tushar Khanna, who makes his Starfish debut, portrays Aman, who is also Mr Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil, who is free-spirited.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. 'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties.

'Starfish' is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices.

The film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, are producing the film. Starfish will be released on November 24, 2023. (ANI)

