Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif engaged in a fun banter on social media after 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture of himself from his gym session.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and blue pants that he teamed up with a blue cap. He carried a heavy beard look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLLmNNI1WD/

He could be seen looking down after a tiring workout session at the gym.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Observe what you feel, do what you must."

Katrina quickly chimed into the comment section and asked him about real inspiration behind his caption.

She wrote, "Hmm which wise person said that."

Apart from Katrina, one of the users wrote, "Just looking like wowwwww [?]"

"Uffff ," another user commented.

Recently, the couple celebrated their second Karwachauth.

This Karwa Chauth after performing the rituals of the day, Katrina posted some beautiful pictures from the celebration with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, and her in-laws, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy #karvachauth"

The 'Tiger 3' looked stunning in an orange and red sari with a beautifully embroidered golden border, which she chose for the evening. Katrina Kaif finished off her appearance with a red embroidered blouse, a lovely mangalsutra, Kundan jhumkas, and little makeup.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dashing in an immaculate beige kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali. She also has 'Merry Christmas' in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in the highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.'Sam Bahadur' is all set to release worldwide on December 1. (ANI)

