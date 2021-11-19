Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen, who is all set for the release of 'Aarya' season two, opened up about her recent surgery and health issues on her 46th birthday on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita posted a silhouette picture of herself, standing at a scenic location.

Along with it, she penned a long caption, expressing gratitude for all the wishes she received on her special day.

"#birthdaygirl. A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous and loving souls...unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way...making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words," she began.

Further, she shared with her fans that she recently had to travel for health issues right after completing the shooting of 'Aarya 2'.

She added that she underwent a surgery on November 16 and is getting better with time.

"Letting you in on a little secret....I completed AARYA 2 and then travelled to address my health...had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day...in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming," she wrote.

The actor concluded her caption by celebrating the new beginnings of her life.

"My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look. lots to look forward to...after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga," she signed off.

The post was flooded with likes and love-filled comments.

"Happy happy birthday, queen," a fan wrote.

"Happiest Birthday Maam, and a speedy recovery," another added.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sushmita is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah and is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. (ANI)

