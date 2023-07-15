Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): As Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial '1942: A Love Story' turned 29 today, actor Anil Kapoor got nostalgic and shared his journey from playing the nicest man in the movie to portraying the wickedest role in his recent release ‘The Night Manager’.

Anil took to his Instagram handle and shared candid moments from the '1942: A Love Story' sets.

The images feature shots of Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Manisha Koirala and others.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “29 years ago I played nicest the best man in the world who only wanted to spread love, and now, 29 years later, I play the baddest man in the world, who spreads chaos and war…I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play these spectacular roles! From 1942 A love Story to The Night Manager, I've sure come a long way! #29YearsOf1942ALoveStory.”

As soon as the post was shared, Anil’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “OMG, this movie!!!!! One of my favourite movie! Just love your acting sir. Love you.”

Set against the backdrop of social and political unrest amid India's revolutionary movement in the 1940s, the film starred Anil opposite Manisha Koirala. Their impeccable performances and magical chemistry in the movie provided audiences with a breath of fresh air and is still remembered as an unforgettable classic romantic drama.

'1942: A Love Story' also featured actors Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

The film is also remembered for its timeless songs like 'Kuch Na Kaho' and 'Rim Jhim'.

Meanwhile, Anil is basking in the success of 'The Night Manager', which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The 'Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

In the coming months, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'.

The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

