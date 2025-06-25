Entertainment News | Idea of Equality in Love Exists Only in Films: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Wednesday said true equality in love means mutual respect and understanding, which she believes exists only in films.

Agency News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 06:36 PM IST
Entertainment News | Idea of Equality in Love Exists Only in Films: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Wednesday said true equality in love means mutual respect and understanding, which she believes exists only in films.

The actor is coming out with her new film “Aap Jaisa Koi”, a heartwarming romantic drama that delves into the lives of two unique individuals, Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Shaikh).

The movie, directed by Vivek Soni of "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" fame, explores the theme of equality in love and relationships.

“The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now and compromises need to be done by both.

“When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship,” Shaikh told reporters here at the film's trailer launch event.

When asked whether she has found such love in life, the actor said, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”

About working with Madhavan, Shaikh said she didn't want to let go off the opportunity to collaborate with the “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” star.

“I liked the story of the film, it's an honest story. I've never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn't want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan,” the actor said.

    “Aap Jaisa Koi” is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. It is set to release on Netflix on July 11.

