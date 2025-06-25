Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh, known for his roles in Minnal Murali and Lucifer, has strongly refuted reports on social media that claimed a verbal altercation took place between him and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal during a recent AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) general body meeting. In a recent interview, the 55-year-old actor outright dismissed the speculations and called them "baseless and misleading." ‘Bha Bha Ba’: Baiju Santhosh Confirms Mohanlal Cameo in Dileep-Starrer; Also Reveals Himself As Main Antagonist (Watch Video).

Baiju Santhosh on Rumours About Dispute With Mohanlal

In an exclusive interview with Manorama Online, Baiju Santhosh reacted to the social media discussions after a few news portals reported that a verbal altercation took place between him and Mohanlal. He told the portal, "Some news has been doing rounds on social media, and I don't understand why certain people are trying to spread false information without knowing the truth. There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made."

BBaiju Santhosh explained that he was attending the general body meeting of AMMA after a gap of three years and had arrived late for the recent meeting. By the time he arrived, Mohanlal had already delivered his speech, and the decision about him and other committee members stepping down from their posts had already been made. He said, "I was not informed about the decision prior to my speech. In fact, I wished for Mr Mohanlal to continue his role. I didn't know that he had expressed his desire to step down."

He revealed that his statements were taken out of context. He said, "I asked the members, 'If you support this committee, please raise your hands. Isn't it good to continue as things are now?" Let this committee continue for another two years.' I was clearly speaking in support of the current committee." The actor concluded by expressing his disappointment that both his words and Mohanlal's response were twisted online to create a completely different narrative.

Prior to this, Baiju Santhosh had grabbed headlines after confirming that he would be playing the antagonist in Dileep's highly awaited film Bha Bha Ba. He also confirmed that Mohanlal would be making a cameo appearance in the film.

