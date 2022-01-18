Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey celebrated his 60th birthday with a hilarious video on social media.

"It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I'm old but I'm gold! I Love you all!!!" Carrey wrote on Twitter.

In the video, Carrey put on an old man voice as he said into the camera: "I'm 60 and sexy! And tonight, I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches."

He was met with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

"Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know," Cary Elwes wrote, sharing a throwback photo of himself and the birthday boy.

Beyonce also gave Carrey a shoutout on her website, sharing a childhood photo of the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' star.

According to People Magazine, Carrey has been beloved by many since his breakout in the early '90s sketch comedy series 'In Living Color', followed immediately by his comedic leading man roles in 'Dumb and Dumber', 'The Mask' and 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective'.

Over the years, he's waded into more dramatic roles with films like 'Man on the Moon' and 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'. Carrey has also worked behind the camera, executive producing Showtime's 'I'm Dying Up Here' and 'Kidding', in addition to starring in the latter.

The actor has already had a busy year, appearing earlier this month on The Weeknd's fifth studio album 'Dawn FM', which he narrates as a soft-rock radio host. He also reprises his role as Doctor Eggman in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', premiering in theatres on April 8.

Carrey previously opened up about why he's retreated from the spotlight in recent years, as well as taking up painting as another creative outlet.

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting -- of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever," he added. (ANI)

