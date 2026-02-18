The crescent moon for Ramzan 2026 (1447 AH) has been sighted in multiple regions across India this evening, Wednesday, February 18. Official confirmations have come from major religious bodies, including the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow and the Shahi Imams of both Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Mosque in Delhi. Sightings were also reported from cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, and states including Assam and Bihar. Consequently, the first day of fasting (Roza) will officially begin across India tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, following the start of Tarawih prayers tonight. This blog now concludes. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan 2026!
The sighting of moon has been confirmed in several parts of India. Therefore, Muslims will observe their first Ramzan 2026 fast tomorrow, February 19. Eid 2026 will fall either on March 20 or March 21, subject to the moon sighting on March 19.
The crescent moon of Ramzan 2026 has been sighted in Lucknow, the Markazi Chand Committee announced. Muslims will observe their first Ramzan fast tomorrow, February 19.
Ramadan 2026 crescent sighted in Lucknow, says Markazi chand committee .
First roza on 19 Feb, Thursday.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, the official moon sighting body in Hyderabad, has formally announced the start of Ramzan 2026 in India. Following the successful sighting of the crescent moon this evening, Wednesday, February 18, the committee declared that the holy month will officially commence on Thursday, February 19. This announcement triggers the start of Tarawih prayers across mosques tonight as the community prepares for the first day of fasting.
The Ramzan moon (Ramzan Ka Chand) has been sighted in parts of Bihar and Assam in India, according to reports. Muslims in these states will observe their first Ramzan fast tomorrow. Reports from other cities are awaited.
Maghrib prayers are done. Members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in different parts of India have resumed their efforts to sight the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). A final announcement is expected anytime soon.
Members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in different parts of India have begun efforts to sight the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed and other religious scholars have gathered at Aishbagh Eidgah to search for the crescent moon to mark the start of Ramzan 2026. If the moon is sighted, the first Roza of Ramzan will be observed on February 19. The first Roza will fall on February 20 if the moon remains invisible. Catch live news updates on Ramzan Ka Chand or moon sighting in India.
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: At the Islamic Centre of India, religious scholars including Maulana Khalid Rasheed are sighting the moon for Ramadan, an announcement will be made shortly, after which Ramadan will begin, Taraweeh prayers will start in mosques across the city, and strict… pic.twitter.com/sE1kwtvUDd— IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2026
Members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in different parts of India are now gathering to sight the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). If the moon is sighted, the first Roza of Ramzan 2026 will be observed on February 19. The first Roza will fall on February 20 if the moon remains invisible. Catch live news updates on Ramzan Ka Chand or moon sighting in India.
Asar prayers have been performed in mosques in India. Shortly, efforts to sight the Ramzan moon (Ramzan Ka Chand) shall begin in different cities. Local Ruet-e-Hilal committees will soon confirm whether the crescent moon has been sighted. Stay here to catch live news updates.
Mumbai, February 18: Millions of Muslims in India are monitoring the skies this Wednesday evening, February 18, 2026, for the sighting of the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). This night is also called "Chand Raat" in India. If the moon is spotted tonight, the first day of fasting in India will commence on Thursday, February 19. While Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations officially began the holy month today, South Asian countries traditionally observe the sighting a day later. Catch live news updates on Ramzan Chand (Ramzan Ka Chand) and moon sighting in India to know the state date.
Local religious authorities, including India’s Central Hilal Committees, are scheduled to meet after Maghrib (sunset) prayers. In major Indian cities, the moon is expected to be visible between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM IST. Ramzan Chand Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Ramzan Mubarak Images To Welcome the Holy Month.
- New Delhi: 6:18 PM – 6:42 PM
- Mumbai: 6:45 PM – 7:10 PM
- Lucknow: 6:07 PM – 6:30 PM
- Bengaluru: 6:35 PM – 7:00 PM
If no credible sighting is reported tonight, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, pushing the start of Ramzan to Friday, February 20.
Ramzan Preparations
The start of Ramzan often differs by 24 hours between the Middle East and South Asia due to the geographical west-to-east moon visibility curve. While the UAE and Saudi Arabia are already observing their first fast, mosques in Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka are only now preparing for Tarawih (special night prayers) that would begin tonight if the moon is confirmed.
Markets in the region have seen a massive surge in activity as families prepare for Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal). Authorities in various cities have also stepped up security and sanitation measures around prominent mosques to accommodate the large crowds expected for evening prayers. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.
Spiritual Significance of Ramzan
Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, dedicated to fasting, reflection, and charity. Beyond abstaining from food and water from dawn to sunset, the month emphasizes the "inner fast" from negative thoughts and actions. The month will culminate in the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, expected around March 19 or 20, depending on the next lunar cycle.