Mumbai, February 18: Millions of Muslims in India are monitoring the skies this Wednesday evening, February 18, 2026, for the sighting of the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). This night is also called "Chand Raat" in India. If the moon is spotted tonight, the first day of fasting in India will commence on Thursday, February 19. While Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations officially began the holy month today, South Asian countries traditionally observe the sighting a day later.

Local religious authorities, including India's Central Hilal Committees, are scheduled to meet after Maghrib (sunset) prayers. In major Indian cities, the moon is expected to be visible between 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM IST.

New Delhi: 6:18 PM – 6:42 PM

Mumbai: 6:45 PM – 7:10 PM

Lucknow: 6:07 PM – 6:30 PM

Bengaluru: 6:35 PM – 7:00 PM

If no credible sighting is reported tonight, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, pushing the start of Ramzan to Friday, February 20.

Ramzan Preparations

The start of Ramzan often differs by 24 hours between the Middle East and South Asia due to the geographical west-to-east moon visibility curve. While the UAE and Saudi Arabia are already observing their first fast, mosques in Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka are only now preparing for Tarawih (special night prayers) that would begin tonight if the moon is confirmed.

Markets in the region have seen a massive surge in activity as families prepare for Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal). Authorities in various cities have also stepped up security and sanitation measures around prominent mosques to accommodate the large crowds expected for evening prayers.

Spiritual Significance of Ramzan

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, dedicated to fasting, reflection, and charity. Beyond abstaining from food and water from dawn to sunset, the month emphasizes the "inner fast" from negative thoughts and actions. The month will culminate in the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, expected around March 19 or 20, depending on the next lunar cycle.