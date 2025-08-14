Melbourne [Australia], August 14 (ANI): The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has officially begun, with stars from Bollywood gracing the press conference.

The event saw the presence of Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R.S. Prasanna, and Mukesh Chhabra.

Expressing excitement about the festival, Aamir said, "It's great to be here in Melbourne. I'm elated to be part of the Indian film festival of Melbourne. It's a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together. I'm certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience."

On hosting Indian stars, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange expressed, "Each year, IFFM is a meeting point for incredible stories, extraordinary talent, and a shared passion for cinema that transcends borders. Today's press conference perfectly captured the spirit of this festival -- a vibrant coming together of some of the most inspiring voices in Indian cinema, right here in Melbourne. We are privileged to host legends and visionaries like Aamir Khan, storytellers like Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and actors whose performances move audiences across the globe."

Mitu added, "This year's programme, headlined by Baksho Bondi as our Opening Night Film, is an exciting blend of creativity, diversity, and cinematic excellence. The presence of so many eminent guests, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the Victorian Government, makes this year's festival not just a cultural celebration, but also a bridge that strengthens the ties between India and Australia."

Several activities are planned for the ten-day festival, including a flag-hoisting ceremony for Independence Day.

Aamir is at the festival with his girlfriend Gauri. On Thursday, a video went viral in which the couple was seen arriving at the event hand-in-hand.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will also honour late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the cinematic pioneer. (ANI)

