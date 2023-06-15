Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. 'Bigg Boss OTT' is returning for the second season with superstar Salman Khan as a host.

Every year 'Bigg Boss' manages to intrigue the audience with its unique theme and this season is no different. Designers Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar have curated a beautiful house for the contestants.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says 'Praying For Strength and Peace’ (View Post).

On Thursday, Jio Cinema unveiled the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT house and it has definitely left BB watchers in awe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtgZl5KteVv/?hl=en

Also Read | Adipurush Release Stalled in Nepal: Kathmandu Mayor Objects to Goddess Sita’s Birthplace Depicted in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Film.

This season, the 'strange house' theme takes center stage with its captivating design, featuring recycled elements that redefine innovation. Right from the entrance and the bedroom to the grand dining area, every corner tells a story of artistic sustainability.

Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers.

The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness through their unique shape and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colourful twist to the space.

The bedroom embraces psychedelic tones and patterns, creating a cool and fun vibe.

On focussing on sustainability, Omung Kumar said, "The 'strange house' of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today's times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces."

Within the eccentricity of "The Strange House," the bathroom takes on a unique twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform into eccentric lighting fixtures.

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from June 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)