Los Angeles [US], March 25 (ANI): Actor Gina Bellman, best known for her role in 'Leverage', was inspired by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's cancer announcement to publicly reveal her own diagnosis.

Taking to X, Bellman said, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world."

She then opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

"I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn't have the courage to go public. 8 months on I'm back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel," she added.

After learning about Gina's health update, members from the industry and fans took to social media and showered love on the actress.

"We got you, G, and you got this... Always and forever," along with the hashtags #Warrior and #Queen," Bellman's Leverage co-star Beth Riesgraf wrote.

Bellman plays grifter Sophie Deveraux on TNT's Leverage, its five-season run wrapping up in 2012. Bellman is currently reprising the role on Leverage: Redemption, the follow-up that debuted on Freevee in 2021 and will move to Prime Video for its upcoming third season, Deadline reported.

Bellman's announcement that she is battling against cancer coincides with Middleton's recent revelation of her own diagnosis.

In a video message posted on her social media last week, the Duchess said that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. However, the tests after the operation detected the presence of cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she said in the video message, adding that it has been an "incredibly tough couple of months" for the entire family."

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

The Princess of Wales said that this has come as a shock to the entire family and thanked the love and support of her husband Prince Williams and all others.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she further said.

She also requested for time, space and privacy as she undergoes the cancer treatment and also extended her wishes for others suffering from the disease.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," the Duchess said.

She added, "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

This comes as another shock to the British Royal Family after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. It was said that he was caught with an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Charles (75) has withdrawn from public duties while he is undergoing cancer treatment. (ANI)

