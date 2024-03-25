The spring festival of colours is just around the corner! Yes, you guessed right! Holi is celebrated in India as a victory of good over evil and marks the end of winter. During the festival, people light bonfires, throw colourful 'Gulal'powder, eat sweets, and dance to traditional folk music. Holi is one of the Indian festivals with which Bollywood has a special connection. Many moviemakers in

Bollywood has tapped into the festival's vibrancy and fun. Here are the top 5 famous Bollywood Holi songs that have and will always remain in your playlist, registering fun and frolic in your music! Evergreen Bhojpuri Songs by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Others To Amp Up Your Holi Celebration.

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): "Balam Pichkar"

This song is a perfect blend of upbeat music with lovely lyrics. The energy it exudes is contagious and will recharge you for some dance moves with 'thumka' The famous hookup step of star actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor took the entire country by storm, and whenever this song plays, you cannot help but feel the "Hawa Main Bang Milya" vibe. The song is about crazy friendship, full of colours and fantastic dance moves, making it an excellent addition to everyone's playlist. How To Make Thandai for Holi? Easy Recipe To Quickly Whip Up the Refreshing and Flavourful Drink.

2. Waqt (2005): "Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi"

The song mixes Hindi and English, and the fast beats make it a favourite among young hearts. You must celebrate Holi with this beautiful song. Anu Malik's unique voice adds an extra layer of edginess to the music, while Sunidhi Chauhan brings a playful flavour. Bollywood actors Akshay and Priyanka beautifully filmed while still maintaining a complete Holi look.

3. War(2019): "Jai Jai Shivshankar"

The electrifying music composition by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will set the party's mood to ‘bhayankar’ towards its end! The dance moves of two Bollywood action heroes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will add excitement to your Holi celebration. The lyrics "Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar" and the beats in the song will surely thrill the party dancers. You won't resist adding this song to your special Holi playlist.

4. Jabariya Jodi(2019): "Khadke Glassy"

The song "Khadke Glassy" from the movie Jabariya Jodi has catchy tunes that make you want to dance. Parties are only complete with Honey Singh's music beats. His songs can make everyone dance; even those who don't want to dance can take their glasses and join the party haul. This piece

of musical tunes will get your whole group on the dance floor.

5. Silsila(1981): "Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali"

The iconic song "Rang Barse," sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is an all-time favourite for Holi celebrations. It has the power to revitalize every Holi party with its timeless appeal. The festival of Holi is known for its Radha-Krishna love, and this song perfectly captures the essence of that love -

its madness, intoxication, and carefree spirit. It's impossible to imagine celebrating Holi without playing this classic song.

It is worth noting that Holi, is a festival of colours, and is celebrated by people of all faiths in India. So, why not join in the fun? With these must-have songs for your party, it's the perfect time to grab some colours and shout loud "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai" means "don't mind it's Holi!"

