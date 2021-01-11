Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): English actor Emily Clarke shared a message of thanks to the health care professionals for their services amid the coronavirus pandemic on International Thank You Day on Monday.

The 34-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a message of gratitude for the nurses and health care officials who are working round the clock amid the pandemic.

In the video message, Watson asserted, " I just want to say a massive thank you to the NHS (United Kingdom National Health Service), everyone who works at the NHS.. from our beloved nurses to the surgeons the doctors, the psychotherapists..."

"Everyone who works there, thank you. In these incredibly frightening times, you are keeping us alive...so thank you."

The actor also asserted about 'Fir Pay' and said that "I believe NHS workers should get what they deserve, for doing what they do for us."

Clarke also asked her fans to join in her in demanding fair pay to the NHS workers.

The 'Me Before You' star captioned the post as, " This #InternationalThankYouDay I want to shout from the rooftops #ThankYouNHS !!"

"The incredible work they do for us deserves our thanks love and our support in demanding #fairpay .#WithNHSStaff. THANK YOU NHS!!!!" added Clarke.

'International Thank-You Day' is an annual celebration observed on January 11, every year. Often we forget to tell a thank you as is taken for granted. It is essential to show gratitude from the bottom of the heart to those who made your life better and happier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)