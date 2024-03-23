Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Spectators at the Eden Eden Gardens today are in for a treat as Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan will come to the stadium to cheer for his team KKR.

A while ago, SRK arrived in Kolkata. Several clips from the airport surfaced online in which he can be seen waving at his fans.

Also Read | X-Men ’97: From Ray Chase As Cyclops, Jennifer Hale As Jean Grey To Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Marvel’s Animated Series Brings Back Nostalgic Vibes with Iconic Voice Cast!.

Take a look at the videos posted by SRK's fan club "SRK Universe"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C423CB-vSiS/

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Likely to Make Her First Appearance Since Son’s Birth at RCB Match to Support Virat Kohli During IPL 2024 – Reports.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their very own Eden Gardens as they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.

A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for. In the 25 games that KKR and SRH have played against each other, KKR have the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record.

The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tonight's game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)