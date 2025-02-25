Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani visited Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam.

Isha Ambani can be seen offering prayers in the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Several celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, and others, took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday. The Mela, which has witnessed a historic turnout, will continue until February 26.

So far, over 62 crore devotees have participated, with more than 1.30 crore taking a dip on Monday alone.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Mahakumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented.

The Maha Kumbh has set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27. (ANI)

