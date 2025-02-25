Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has been receiving widespread appreciation for its performances ever since its release on February 14. Divya Dutta also played a crucial role in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic as Rajmata Soyarabai, the second wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Now, a deleted scene from the movie starring her and Ashutosh Rana, which did not make it to Indian theatre screens, has surfaced online. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

Divya Dutta’s Deleted Scene From ‘Chhaava’

A powerful scene from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava featuring Rajmata Soyarabai (Divya Dutta), Hambirrao Mohite (Ashutosh Rana) and Ramraje has found its way online. It takes place after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal) meets Aurangzeb's son, Muhammad Akbar and uncovers a big conspiracy against him. Hambirraa is seen engaging in a conversation with his sister Soyarabai, reminding her of all the sacrifices made to establish the great empire while questioning her motives.

Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana’s Deleted Scene From ‘Chhaava’

Their intense exchange was undoubtedly one of the most impactful scenes in the movie, but sadly, that part was not screened in Indian theatres. Now, as a clip featuring the scene has surfaced online, Divya Dutta has reacted to all the love shown to her. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress called it one of her favourite scenes and said, "I'm actually surprised to see the scene online. It was one of my very favourite scenes. But yeah, it happens, not in my hands. But the thing is, the film is getting lots of love and I'm getting lots of love." Did ‘Chhaava’ Director Laxman Utekar Apologise to Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke’s Descendants After They Threatened To File INR 100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit?.

She continued, "To be honest, I would've been very happy if the scene was there. But yeah, that's all. No complaints." Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chaava has a music score and album by AR Rahman. The historical drama recently received a shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.

