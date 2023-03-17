Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Makers of Ishaan Khatter-'Pippa' have slammed the reports that claimed the film will release on OTT instead of theatres.

In a statement released on Friday, the makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani clarified that they were not approached for comment by a news portal before publishing an article titled "Pipped for an OTT release."

They also said that the official release date will be announced soon.

"This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline 'Pipped for an OTT release', which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release. Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article," the statement read.

"RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon," the statement further read.

'Pippa' is set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country is a story that must be told and we can't wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide."

In the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Variety reported. The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film.

Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war drama. (ANI)

