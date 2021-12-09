Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Instead of a traditional nighttime wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to have a day wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

As per a source, the wedding rituals will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property.

It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs. Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry are a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities. (ANI)

