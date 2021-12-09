With COVID-19 making its presence felt in India last year, we saw OTT platforms booming and how. There have been many superhit shows and movies that streamed the digital way and were loved by the audiences. Talking on the same lines, this week, we have actress Raveena Tandon-starrer web series Aranyak, which is all set to release on OTT. The teaser and the trailer of the show have already made fans curious, as they can't keep calm. Just in case, you have no idea where to watch Aranyak, we are here to guide you. Here's all you need to know about the series below. OTT Releases of the Week: Raveena Tandon’s Aranyak on Netflix, Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Steven Strait’s The Expanse Season 6 on Amazon Prime Video and More.

Aranyak Cast

Helmed by Vinay Waikul, Raveena Tandon makes her OTT debut with this show. Aranyak will also see Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anna Ador, Mahesh Shetty, Raaj Vishwakarma, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain among others playing important roles.

Story of Aranyak

The plot of the series revolves around a puzzling murder story wherein two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects which leads to confusion and more. Raveena Tandon will be seen essaying the role of a station house officer named Kasturi Dogra in this series. Aranyak Trailer: Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Action-Packed Series Looks Thrilling, to Release on Netflix on December 10 (Watch Video). Watch Aranyak Trailer: Where to Watch Aranyak All episodes of Aranyak will be available exclusively on Netflix from December 10. However, you need is a valid subscription to the OTT platform to watch the series. FYI, Aranyak will not release in cinema halls. What Time will Aranyak Release Online Aranyak will be available to stream on Netflix at 1:30 pm IST on December 10, 2021. So, are you excited to watch the mystery-filled show on Netflix soon? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).