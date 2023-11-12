Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): The team of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has wrapped up the project's first schedule.

The team finished shooting for the first schedule just in time for the Diwali festivities.

Marking the schedule wrap, the team also shot a fun-filled happy video from the set location and wished everyone a happy Diwali.

'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead.

Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on April 5, 2024.

As per the makers, the film is inspired by "incident". They also unveiled the poster which read, "hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm."

Sudipto Sen, who helmed 'The Kerala Story', is directing 'Bastar' as well.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.(ANI)

