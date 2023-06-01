Actor R Madhavan turned a year older on Thursday, and he will celebrate his special day engrossed in work. The 3 Idiots actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project Test in Chennai in which he will be seen opposite actors Nayanthara and Siddharth. R Madhavan Birthday: 5 Times the Charming Actor Proved That Age Is Just a Number (View Pics).

Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan said, "Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift." The Tanu Weds Manu actor recently received the best director award at the IIFA 2023 for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut and is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

R Madhavan With Team Of Movie Test

Rocketry was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film. Test Motion Poster: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth Team Up for S Sashikanth’s Sports Drama (Watch Video).

He will also be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller film alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)