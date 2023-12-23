Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Deva' starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have wrapped up the film's first schedule.

On Saturday, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement.

They wrote, "And it's a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!"

The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, "Deva first schedule done and dusted."

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.

Actor Pooja Hegde earlier shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

Apart from this Shahid will be seen in an untitled romantic drama film also starring Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2024. (ANI)

