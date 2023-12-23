Actor Anil Grover, whose recent release Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, has shared an incident from the film’s shoot which paints a picture of SRK’s kindness and his supportive nature towards his co-actors. During a scene, Anil had to fall on his knees for a dramatic effect. However, he wasn’t able to do it freely because of the fear of his knees getting hurt. When SRK realised this, he arranged for a knee pad from his vanity. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Social Dramedy Mints Rs 31 Crore in India - Reports.

Recollecting the incident, Anil said,"Shahrukh sir has consistently been a guiding light throughout the movie. Whenever challenges arose, he was there to provide invaluable support." He further mentioned, "There was a scene where I had to fall on my knees, and I wasn't doing it freely. Recognising this, he promptly arranged for a knee pad from his vanity, ensuring my comfort. His kind gesture was truly touching and made a significant impact on me."

The actor said that working with SRK is an experience which he will cherish for life. He shared, “Being on this journey with a legend like him is more than a dream come true, it's like learning a new way to approach acting. His guidance means a lot, and the way he helped me at places where I was getting stuck to bring out the best is what truly makes him the most kind and warm person that he is.”

Talking about his character, Anil said, “In the movie, my character is reflecting on life in a small town like where I come from. I've seen and lived those experiences, and I tried to bring those everyday moments into the character. It's not just about acting; it's about making the roles matter, making them real for the audience. I believe people will connect with the character because it's genuine, relatable, and tells a story that feels like home.”

