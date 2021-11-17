Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Shakti Kapoor on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir is a "paradise on earth" and its people are highly talented and very hospitable.

The 69-year-old actor was talking with reporters as he reached here for the shooting of his upcoming Punjabi movie "Gangwar 84".

"It is always a pleasure coming to this part of India. This is a very beautiful place and the people here are amazing..." the actor said.

"I am happy that I am shooting in Jammu for upcoming Punjabi movie 'Gangwar 84' which is based on a true story," he added.

Asked about the local talent, Kapoor said, "Jammu or Srinagar is part our India. The local youth are highly talented, the people in general are very hospitable and the food is also amazing."

Kapoor said he has a busy schedule of shooting in Jammu and might not be able to visit any place of tourist interest during his stay.

