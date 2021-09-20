Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Team 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' wrapped up the final schedule of their film in Goa.

The whole team including the lead actors Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra were spotted revelling in high spirits, celebrating the completion of their labour of love.

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film follows the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives; but what they find instead is an extraordinary adventure.

'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', a Soundarya film production, produced by Vinod Bachchan will be releasing soon (ANI)

