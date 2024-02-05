Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Comedian and actor Jamie Lever is set to embark on India's inaugural one-woman show, 'The Jamie Lever Show.'

Taking to Instagram, Jamie shared a video of herself doing stand up on Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie 'Animal'.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "THE JAMIE LEVER SHOW [?][?]Acha laga toh catch me LIVE on 17th & 18th Feb #Mumbai #Thane."

From unique observations to spot-on impersonations, and even flaunting her singing and dancing skills seamlessly woven into her stand-up set.

Coming from the esteemed lineage of India's first original stand-up comedian, Johnny Lever, Jamie has carved her own niche in the comedy scene, having been a stand-up comedian and having been performing now for over a decade.

Having previously toured and performed worldwide as an integral part of 'Johny Lever Live'.

The one-woman show is set to take place in Mumbai from February 17 and 18 with one show at the Nehru Centre and another at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane.

Expressing her feelings, Jamie Lever said, "The 'Jamie Lever Show' is a labor of love, bringing together all facets of my comedic and artistic abilities. It's a unique blend of laughter, impersonations, and entertainment, giving the audience a glimpse into my world. I'm thrilled to bring this one-woman show to my hometown, Mumbai, and can't wait to connect with the audience in a more intimate setting."

Apart from this, Jamie is all set to make her foray into Telugu cinema with the film 'Aa Okatti Adakku'.

The film is being produced by acclaimed Chota Bheem producer Rajiv Chilaka.

More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

