Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is celebrating her 27th birthday, expressed gratitude for the love she received on this special day.

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures of herself in beautiful traditional attire.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Fake Rumours About Her and Husband Justin Bieber, Shares a 'No-Nonsense' Post on Instagram!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4K-r54ozEX/?img_index=1

On her birthday, she wore a red-purple-hued lehenga. She also put a flower in her hair and struck a pose in different angles.

Also Read | ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves in Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal's Music Video Releasing on March 8 (Watch Video).

Sharing the pictures, she penned a message, which read, "Thank you for the birthday love."

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor started her day in a special way by offering prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in the company of her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia, and close friends.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

The actor often visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film 'Devara' unveiled a new poster of her character 'Thangam'.

She looked ethereal in a saree as she stood gracefully beside a tree. She can be seen elevating her ethnic look with a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

"Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday," a post read on the Instagram account of Devara film.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Can't wait to be back on set (red heart emoji)."

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. It's a sports drama.

The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be out in theatres in April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)