Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday on March 6, 2024. The elder daughter of the late Sridevi has made a name for herself as one of the leading ladies of the younger generation of actors. From her mesmerizing performances to her undeniable charm, Janhvi has won over countless hearts. The actress debuted in the movie Dhadak in 2018 alongside Ishan Khattar. The actress later went on to become a part of several movies such as Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili among others. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan's Next Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana!.

Janhvi Kapoor probably has the best lineup for an actress in 2024-25. The actress has already made headlines as she will share the screen with Jr NTR in the highly anticipated Devara: Part 1. As we celebrate the actress' special day today, let us dive straight into the thrilling list of her upcoming movies.

Devara: Part 1

The highly awaited pan-India entertainer starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor recently got a new release date and will now hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the upcoming film helmed by Koratala Shiva.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Karan Johar announced the release date of his production Mr And Mrs Mahi last year. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Janhvi's GunjanSharma: The Kargil Girl. The upcoming sports drama is reportedly based on the life of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Mr And Mrs Mahi will releases in the theatres on April 19, 2024.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The movie features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a captivating love story. Varun Dhawan plays the character of Sunny Sanskari, while Janhvi Kapoor portrays Tulsi Kumari. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan. The love story will be released in the theatres on April 18, 2025.

Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming film Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The movie promises an exciting blend of suspense and drama, ensuring viewers a thrilling experience. Ulajh Announced! Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew to Star In Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's Next.

As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday, her fans eagerly anticipate the release of her upcoming films. With each project, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm. Here's to another year brimming with joy and success for the talented actress.

