Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): American actor and musician Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to announce the launch of 'Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 Seasons world tour dates in support of the band's latest record, 'It's The End of The World But It's A Beautiful Day', reported People.

"The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it," said Leto in a press release, "which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's The End of The World But It's A Beautiful Day.'"

Also Read | Loki S2 Ending Explained: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Finally Gets His Throne and What It Means for TVA, MCU and Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

In the pictures obtained by People, Leto can be seen sporting a red jumpsuit and scaling the monumental skyscraper.

Leto added that the experience was "incredible" but "challenging," showing off a cut and his bloody fingers, reported People.

Also Read | Jigarthanda DoubleX Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's Film Receives Mixed Response From the Critics!.

"We just put an album out called It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day. So it was in celebration of the tour and, you know, doing those things that you aspire to do," he said.

Leto hopes to undertake some more climbing after this week's trip but in a different location.

"I spend a lot of time in Yosemite, so that's a special place. And there are a lot of things I want to do there. But I do like to climb buildings in cities; that's a really fun thing to do," he said.

The Seasons tour kicks off on March 15 at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, making stops in Copenhagen, Paris, and Madrid, and wrapping on September 19 in Auckland, New Zealand, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)