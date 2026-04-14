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Las Vegas [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor Jeff Daniels is set to portray former US President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film 'Brink of War', as revealed in the first trailer showcased by Angel Studios at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, set against the backdrop of the high-stakes 1986 nuclear summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, features Jared Harris as Gorbachev. The cast also includes J.K. Simmons and Hope Davis. Directed by Michael Russell Gunn, the film is scheduled for release on August 14.

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Angel Studios, which gained major attention with its 2023 release Sound of Freedom, presented its upcoming slate at the convention, highlighting multiple wide releases planned for the year.

The studio also unveiled trailers for other historical and contemporary projects, including 'Young Washington', featuring William Franklyn-Miller as young George Washington, directed by Jon Erwin and featuring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Kingsley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Another major highlight was Runner, starring Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson, a thriller about a man tasked with delivering a liver to a dying girl while evading criminals.

Other titles announced include Animal Farm directed by Andy Serkis, Angel and the Badman starring Tommy Lee Jones, Drummer Boy, Hershey, and the biblical epic Zero A.D. reuniting Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde with Jim Caviezel.

"CinemaCon marks an important moment for us to show where Angel is headed," said Brandon Purdie, executive vice president and head of theatrical, Angel. "Our 2026 slate is a celebration of what makes moviegoing matter - cinematic stories designed to be experienced together on the big screen, and it reflects our belief that the power of cinema lies in bringing people together for unforgettable, shared experiences," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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