Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): As the holiday season continues to unfold, Jennifer Aniston has shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her fans, giving them an inside look at her beautifully decorated home.

The 'Friends' star took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to show off her festive decorations, including an extravagant Christmas tree, and a particularly special ornament that's become a symbol of her unique holiday spirit.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo of Personalised Christmas Stockings; Says, 'This Stocking Stuffing Is Definitely Giving Naughty, Not Nice' (View Pic).

Jennifer, 55, shared a close-up of one of her most treasured Christmas ornaments--a jar of green olives.

In typical Aniston fashion, she added a playful caption to the photo, "If you know me, you know."

Also Read | Jenny Slate Supports Blake Lively Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Director Justin Baldoni.

Fans of the actress will recognize this quirky nod to her personal traditions, adding a dash of humour to her holiday celebrations.

The actress also shared a sweet moment featuring her beloved dog, Clyde, who was ready for Christmas in a red Santa hat.

"Clyde's ready for Christmas," Aniston wrote, sharing the adorable snapshot. It's clear that her furry friends, including Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, are part of her family's holiday festivities.

Jennifer, who has become known for her star-studded, lavish holiday gatherings, also made sure to spread the Christmas cheer early this year.

On December 23, she posted a clip from 'Friends', showcasing a beloved scene featuring Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay.

The clip showed Phoebe sending Christmas Eve Eve wishes to her friends--David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry.

Jennifer captioned the post, "Happy Christmas Eve Eve everyone! Wishing all a safe and joyful holiday filled with loads of love and laughter!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)