Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Lionsgate has announced that Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons has been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.'

Plemons joins an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, as per Deadline.

Plutarch Heavensbee, a future Head Gamemaker and rebellion leader, was previously portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Parts 1 and 2.'

According to Deadline, Plemons will bring his take on the role, portraying a young Plutarch Heavensbee in District 12 as the reaping of the Tributes takes place.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is based on the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins, which reportedly sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in several countries.

The film adaptation, directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Billy Ray, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in the Hunger Games saga.

The film is set to be released on November 20, 2026, with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson producing for Colour Force.

Cameron MacConomy will be executive producer, and Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Plemons' talent and selectivity in choosing roles.

Producer Nina Jacobson also expressed her enthusiasm for Plemons' casting, citing his previous work in 'Friday Night Lights' and his ability to bring a unique take to the role of Plutarch Heavensbee.

'The Hunger Games' franchise has reportedly grossed over USD 3.3 billion at the box office, with five films to date. (ANI)

