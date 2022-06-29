Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Bollywood director Karan Malhotra has asked viewers whether they are 'ready to dance' as he announced the release of his film 'Shamshera's' brand new song 'Ji Huzoor', starring actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Are you ready to dance?" captioned the director on Instagram.

https://youtu.be/FwH4ruvzjxQ

The 2-minute 16-second video shows Ranbir as the character Balli, sporting a rugged look. He seemed to be having a blast with the kids, dancing to the tunes of Ji Huzoor amid sandy terrains and mud houses. Ranbir's rustic avatar, wearing a Pathan suit, with unkempt hair, and a red-coloured bandana suited him quite well. He was surrounded by kids who seemed to love Balli. Ranbir's energetic dance moves and his quirky expressions were an added bonus.

'Ji Huzoor' is sung by the famous Aditya Narayan while additional vocals are given by singer Shadab Faridi. The song is written, composed and produced by Mithoon.

For the unversed, in 'Shamshera', Ranbir would be playing his first double role. According to the official trailer, out of the dual roles, one character of Ranbir is an intense one, where the actor has kept a full-grown beard and long, unruly hair, while the other character is a fun-loving one, always up to some quirks.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the official trailer of 'Shamshera', was released on June 24. As per the trailer, the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where Ranbir transforms from a slave to a leader to save his tribe. 'Shamshera' also stars the legendary Sanjay Dutt, in a titular role, who will be seen as the antagonist Daroga Shudh Singh.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor also stars in the movie, presumably as Ranbir's love interest. 'Shamshera' also features actors Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and Tridha as well.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera', is slated to release in the theatres on July 22. It was originally supposed to release earlier but it got delayed multiple times due to COVID-19. (ANI)

