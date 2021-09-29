Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Eid 2022 is going to be special for Bollywood fans as the much-awaited thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on the occasion.

Announcing the release date of the film, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022."

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The new part stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)

