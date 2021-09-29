Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's reply to his sons Aryan and AbRam's recent picture is winning many hearts. A day ago, SRK's wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a candid click of Aryan and AbRam bonding over video games. In the picture, AbRam is seen all cuddled up in big brother Aryan's lap. No Time To Die: Lea Seydoux Opens Up About Her Role in Daniel Craig Starrer, Says 'Romance Plays a Key Role in the Movie'.

"Boys night out... @___aryan___," Gauri wrote alongside the picture. Many netizens showered their love upon the boys but it was their father Shah Rukh's comment that caught everyone's attention. Lori Loughlin Set to Make Acting Return Following College Admissions Scandal.

SRK Dropped the Heartfelt Comment on This Adorable Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

SRK wrote, "Games are the new 'bonding' force....brothers who play together I guess stay together...." Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

