Los Angeles, March 1: Actor John Boyega won his first Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television supporting role for his work in Steve McQueen's acclaimed anthology series "Small Axe".

The "Star Wars" alum played Leroy Logan in the 'Red, White and Blue' segment of the series, about the ordeal of a young black Londoner set on helping to break the colour barrier at London's Metropolitan Police Force in the early 1980s.

Boyega, who made headlines last June for his moving speech at the Black Lives Matter protest at the UK's Hyde Park in the wake of George Floyd's killing in the US, admitted he wasn't expecting to win. Daniel Kaluuya Wins First Golden Globe Award, Actor's Speech Marred by Technical Glitch.

"I'm so shocked," he started his acceptance speech at the virtual ceremony.

"I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where... you go to your bed and just chill," Boyega, 28, quipped as he lifted up his leg to show his pants. "I've got Balenciagas, guys. I've got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I'm comfortable (in), but this is exciting."

Watch His Speech:

John Boyega wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series at The #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/j26QhjeYQh — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The actor thanked the Hollywood Foriegn Press Association (HFPA), the body that conducts the Golden Globes currently facing fire over its lack of Black representation among its ranks. Boyega then expressed gratitude to director McQueen and the cast and crew of the miniseries.

"I'm absolutely shocked. I don't even know what to say," he said. The actor's fellow nominees were Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek"), Brendan Gleeson ("The Comey Rule"), Jim Parsons ("Hollywood") and Donald Sutherland ("The Undoing").

