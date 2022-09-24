Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with a 650 count, Guinness announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity, with no other star even coming close to granting as many wishes as Cena has in the foundation's decades-long history.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 9 Colour and Date: B-Town Beauties and Their Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Last Day Look on Sharad Navratri.

Back in 2015, when he was honoured for granting 500 wishes, the 'Peacemaker' actor opened up about the foundation and how much he enjoys doing what he does. "I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part," Cena said at the time.

Cena has been granting wishes since 2002, a few years after he began his career as a professional wrestler. As his popularity as a 16-time world champion soared, so did children's requests for him to grant their wishes.

Also Read | Falguni Pathak to Take Legal Action Over Neha Kakkar's Recreation of 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'? Here’s What Dandiya Queen Has to Say!.

Of why he continues granting kids' wishes, Cena said, "I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don't ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they're up against anything at all," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

A champion WWE wrestler, Cena has made huge strides into acting, tackling profane comedies ('Blockers', 'Vacation Friends') and family comedies ('Playing With Fire') in equal measure, as well as adventure and action movies.

Last year he starred in both 'F9: The Fast Saga' and 'The Suicide Squad', the latter a Warner's DC movie that spun off his character, Peacemaker, into his own series for HBO Max. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)