Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's iconic number "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai", who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer. The 53-year-old singer told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999. Falguni Pathak Expresses Frustration on Instagram Over Neha Kakkar’s Recreation of Her Song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’.

"I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said. Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of "O Sajna", Kakkar's version of the song. According to PinkVilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar. Is Neha Kakkar’s ‘Happy and Successful’ Post a Cryptic Dig at Falguni Pathak’s Angry Insta Reels?

Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

