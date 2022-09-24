The last day of Navratri is here, and you must make the most out of this day before it gets too late! Sharad Navratri 2022, which began on September 26, Monday, will end on October 5, Wednesday. The nine-day festival is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm. Each day is celebrated with varied colours, and devotees worship Maa Durga's nine manifestations during the festive period. Women indulge in adornments relating to the traditional colour that is exclusive to each day. From sarees to Anarkali suits, ethnic looks take precedence during the auspicious festival. The ninth day of Navratri 2022 will be observed on October 4, Tuesday, which marks the culmination of Shardiya Navratri in India. It's the day for all fashionable ladies to dress in the festive colour for Day 9 celebrations, that is, pink. For that, we've got some fantastic looks from the Bollywood beauties who dressed in traditional pink wear to give the perfect style cues for Navratri celebrations. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, take inspiration from the B-town actresses who carry ethnic looks in style. Steal some gorgeous looks from their wardrobe to get Navratri 2022 outfit ideas in pink for Day 9.

1. Deepika Padukone in Pink Kurta and Beige Pants

The Bollywood queen looked ethereal in the pink kurta that was paired with loose pants and an embroidered dupatta. Deepika's elegant look can be the perfect pick for last-day celebrations if you choose to go radiant this festive season.

Deepika Padukone in Pink and Beige Kurta Set

2. Alia Bhatt in Blush Pastel-Hued Lehenga

The stunner's subtle-coloured outfit can bring much-needed charm to your Navratri celebrations. Keep it stylish and minimal like her and rock the traditional wear without any heavy embellishments.

Alia Bhatt in Floral Lehenga

3. Kiara Advani in Organza Saree

Her silk drape looks like an absolute choice for ladies looking to nail their elegant style this festive celebration. Kiara's styling of the stunning saree goes well with the matching sleeveless blouse. Her statement necklace with uncut diamonds complements her beautiful saree.

Kiara Advani in Pink Silk Saree

4. Janhvi Kapoor in Sheer Pink Saree

If you want to shine in a solid-coloured saree, pull it off like Janhvi as she styles it with an intricately embroidered blouse to amp up her ensemble. Keep it graceful with gold jhumkas for Navratri festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor in Solid-Coloured Saree

5. Katrina Kaif in Blush Pink Saree

She exudes exuberance in six yards of elegance! The pink saree with a golden and silver sequinned border is a quintessential festive look for Navratri. Accessorise the outfit with classic jewellery to complete your gorgeous look of the day.

Katrina Kaif in Blush Pink Saree

These stunning ethnic outfits by the actresses set major fashion goals for the festive season. Celebrate the last day of Sharad Navratri with these sartorial picks and beautify the festivities effortlessly. A very happy and beautiful Navratri 2022 to you!

