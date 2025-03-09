Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Actor John Goodman recently suffered a hip injury while working on director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's latest film, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson shared in a statement, reported People.

"John Goodman experienced a hip injury," said the representative, adding,"He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover."

"The production resumes shooting next week following John's full recovery," added the spokesperson.

The project, which is currently untitled and being filmed at Pinewood Studios in England, is anticipated to be released on October 2, 2026. It also stars Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed, as per the outlet.

According to a plot synopsis on IMDB, the film follows "the most powerful man in the world" after he "causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity," reported People.

Goodman, whose house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned down earlier this year, currently has other projects in preproduction, including Chili Finger and Smurfs.

Some of filmmaker Inarritu's movies include 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Biutiful (2010), Birdman (2014), The Revenant (2015) and Bardo (2022).

Inarritu has been nominated for and won accolades at various awards shows, including the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the BAFTA Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, reported People. (ANI)

