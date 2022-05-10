Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Hollywood star John Krasinski's popular series "Jack Ryan" may come to end on Prime Video after its fourth season.

According to Deadline, the Amazon streamer is planning to conclude the series with season four, which is currently filming. However, the streaming service would continue the franchise with a spin-off show, centering on actor Michael Pena's character Ding Chavez.

Pena, the star of "Narcos: Mexico" and two "Ant-Man" movies, will make his debut in the spy series in the final episode of the upcoming third season before joining the cast full-time in season four.

The potential spinoff is in early stages, with no firm concept or a script yet.

Prime Video is yet to announce the premiere date for season three.

The third season will see Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Besides Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are reprising their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively.

"Jack Ryan" is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

It is executive produced by Andrew Form, Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

