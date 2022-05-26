Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): John Zderko, a late bloomer who appeared in shows like Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Bosch: Legacy, has passed away at the age of 60.

According to his friend and fellow actor Charley Koontz (Community, CSI: Cyber), Zderko died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from his cancer treatment, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Aamir Khan and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Attend Karan Johar’s Birthday Party (View Pics).

Zderko appeared in the Bleeker Street film Breaking, which starred John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Zderko grew up in Ohio, Colorado, and New Jersey, where he went to Park Ridge High School and played basketball alongside James Gandolfini.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zderko built a successful business career after graduating from UC Irvine while also taking acting classes at UCLA. He quit his full-time job and began acting on stage in Santa Monica's West of Broadway under the direction of writer-director Dianne Name, before making his first film appearance in 2005.

Zderko starred as a man who is attacked by a ghost who then takes over his body in the 2014 horror film Apparitional (also known as Haunting of Cellblock 11).

Survivors include his sister, Karen, brother-in-law Steve and nephews Jason and Jeff.

John Zderko, this year, appeared in the John Boyega Sundance film 'Breaking' and on 'Bosch: Legacy'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)