Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Johnny Depp gave a surprise to kids at Nino Jesus University Children's Hospital, reported People.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star donned his famous Jack Sparrow getup once again to pay kids at the Madrid-based hospital a visit on June 16, as he continues to spend time in Spain to film his newest project Day Drinker, as per the outlet.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh in Sarees: Embracing Tradition with Elegance (View Pics).

Photos of Depp, 62, showed the actor as his iconic pirate character touching pinkies with smiley kids as he visited them in their hospital rooms.

In September 2024, the actor visited kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain, per the hospital's social media, while the Sweeney Todd star was in town for the San Sebastian Film Festival, reported People.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: A Fashion Journey Filled With Oh-So-Good Looks (View Pics).

At that hospital, Depp visited patients admitted to the Pediatrics and Oncology ward. Depp previously visited hospitals' children's wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, from Vancouver, Paris, London, and Brisbane, Australia, to several cities in the U.S.

Depp famously portrayed Jack in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise beginning with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

He went on to reprise his role in four more Pirates films: Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)