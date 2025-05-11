Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Actor Josh Charles will star in 'Best Medicine', an adaptation of the long-running series 'Doc Martin'.

The makers described it as an hour-long comedy, which centers around a successful surgeon who abruptly leaves his post in Boston to become a general practitioner in the East Coast fishing village where he had spent summers as a kid. It's slated to premiere in the 2025-26 season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox Entertainment will own the series outright, with Fox Entertainment Studios producing it.

Liz Tuccillo executive produces with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate and Mark Crowdy and Philippa Braithwaite, EPs of the original series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The story of 'Doc Martin' has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to Fox, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity," Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead," as per the outlet.

Ben added, "Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. Best Medicine is a world we'll all want to be part of," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Best Medicine' is Fox's first new scripted series order for 2025-26. (ANI)

